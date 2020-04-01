Global  

Don Lemon Tears Up After Roasting Chris Cuomo Over Coronavirus Diagnosis: ‘I Wasn’t Going to Do This’

Mediaite Wednesday, 1 April 2020
CNN's *Don Lemon* experienced a roller coaster of emotions on Tuesday night from the news that his colleague and friend, *Chris Cuomo*, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
News video: Chris Cuomo’s Coronavirus Message

Chris Cuomo’s Coronavirus Message 01:18

 CNN’s Chris Cuomo returned to the airwaves after announcing that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

