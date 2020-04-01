Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's $2.5M security costs to be paid by Prince Charles after Trump refuses: report

Global  

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Prince Charles plans to foot a majority of the bill for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's security amid their move to the United States after President Donald Trump insisted the multi-million dollar cost would not fall on taxpayers, according to a report.
 Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will have to cover the costs of their own security while living in the U.S., President Donald Trump has declared.

