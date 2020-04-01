Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > K-Pop Star Jaejoong Says He Has Coronavirus, Later Admits It Was April Fool's Prank

K-Pop Star Jaejoong Says He Has Coronavirus, Later Admits It Was April Fool's Prank

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
K-Pop star Kim Jae-joong, better known as Jaejoong, of the K-pop group JYJ, pulled an April Fools Day prank on April 1 by telling his fans he was hospitalized for Coronavirus. In a now-deleted post on Instagram to his nearly 2 million followers, the 34-year-old entertainer said he was “sorry to those who could have [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FailArmy - Published < > Embed
News video: Happy (Almost) April Fools Day! (March 2020) | FailArmy

Happy (Almost) April Fools Day! (March 2020) | FailArmy 06:05

 Tomorrow is April Fool's Day, so we put together a large selection of our favorite pranks! Use this video as inspiration for your own April Fool's Day prank! Enjoy!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MekoStarr

Gospel Music K-Pop Star Jaejoong Says He Has Coronavirus, Later Admits It Was April Fool's Prank 9 minutes ago

oreiko

Lil gat RT @JustJared: K-pop star Jaejoong of the K-pop group JYJ told his 1.9 million followers he had #Coronavirus, and then later admitted it wa… 9 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle K-Pop Star Jaejoong Says He Has Coronavirus, Later Admits It Was April Fool’s Prank https://t.co/ZrvMPcgM00 https://t.co/zFDaJ7HHXe 11 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian K-Pop Star Jaejoong Says He Has Coronavirus, Later Admits It Was April Fool’s Prank https://t.co/hJOYDHv6oW https://t.co/1NugBVNsxQ 11 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ K-Pop Star Jaejoong Says He Has Coronavirus, Later Admits It Was April Fool’s Prank https://t.co/7KHQOR5oh5 https://t.co/wW64q9e5Gg 11 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com K-pop star Jaejoong of the K-pop group JYJ told his 1.9 million followers he had #Coronavirus, and then later admit… https://t.co/wcAtgCti5r 20 minutes ago

PatelPr30212740

Patel Priyank K-pop star Jaejoong of JYJ group clarifies about testing positive for Coronavirus, says it was April Fool's Day joke https://t.co/ZjRu6PGObs 53 minutes ago

hime_star_

Hime Nurhayati RT @OH_mes2: JYJ Jaejoong has edited his Instagram post, says it was an April Fools Joke He was trying to bring awareness to Coronavirus b… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.