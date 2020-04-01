Andrew Cuomo Net Worth: How Much Does the New York State Governor Earn?

Global  

Being a part of a prominent New York political dynasty, Andrew Cuomo’s financials have always been a topic of discussion. The New York Governor is currently on the war footing with the coronavirus pandemic that is not only affecting his state but also infected his brother, CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo. The prominent lawmaker has built […]

 New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that his brother, Chris Cuomo, had tested positive for COVID-19 during a press briefing Tuesday. Cuomo emphasized how everyone is subject to catching the virus, calling it the “great equalizer.” He then later revealed that early Tuesday morning he...

