Here’s how Rinku from ‘Hera Pheri’ looks now

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty starrer ‘Hera Pheri’ completed 20 years yesterday. And while everyone is reminiscing the comedy classic, take a look at how Rinku from the film looks like now. The story of ‘Hera Pheri’ revolved around the kidnapping of a little girl by the name of Rinku, a character essayed by Ann Alexia Anra. Two decades later, Ann has transformed beautifully and her Instagram account gives a sneak peek of her stylish life.
