J.K. Rowling Launches 'Harry Potter at Home' to Entertain Families While Social Distancing

J.K. Rowling has just announced the launch of Harry Potter at Home! The online hub, meant to help families in quarantine right now, will contain “special contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!), fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and plenty more for first-time readers, as well [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this PJC Library RT @cbcbooks: "The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children's lives as normal and happy as possible while we're all on lockdow… 1 minute ago ElenaMH RT @THR: J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter at Home" hub offers are puzzles, videos, quizzes, helpful articles and more, all aiming to entertain… 3 minutes ago CBC Books "The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children's lives as normal and happy as possible while we're all… https://t.co/2Qckpv27jR 3 minutes ago Dizzed.com Expelliarmus boredom! JK Rowling launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ hub for kids in lockdown https://t.co/y1Y7MB4MLt 5 minutes ago MSN Video J.K. Rowling launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ https://t.co/oITdJeH21u https://t.co/2nri5gMaYc 5 minutes ago Wave 105 📚🧙‍♂️ J. K. Rowling launches Harry Potter at Home to keep kids entertained ✨ https://t.co/mKcc6IQu3H https://t.co/2kq7ZgJFo6 6 minutes ago taurinflorian RT @DEADLINE: J.K. Rowling Launches ‘Harry Potter At Home’ Online Hub For Kids, Families & Fans https://t.co/ohPiDeBq5W https://t.co/eWU5yc… 7 minutes ago Post of Asia J.K. Rowling Launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ Digital Hub https://t.co/y3aeY6nEMI 8 minutes ago