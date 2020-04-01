Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > J.K. Rowling Launches 'Harry Potter at Home' to Entertain Families While Social Distancing

J.K. Rowling Launches 'Harry Potter at Home' to Entertain Families While Social Distancing

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
J.K. Rowling has just announced the launch of Harry Potter at Home! The online hub, meant to help families in quarantine right now, will contain “special contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft videos (teach your friends how to draw a Niffler!), fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and plenty more for first-time readers, as well [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry Kane and Steph Houghton help launch Football’s Staying Home campaign

Harry Kane and Steph Houghton help launch Football’s Staying Home campaign 00:59

 England captains Harry Kane and Steph Houghton have helped launch the Football Association’s Football’s Staying Home campaign promoting physical and mental wellbeing. The initiative will bring together past and present players and experts from St George’s Park to provide information and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PjcLibrary

PJC Library RT @cbcbooks: "The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children's lives as normal and happy as possible while we're all on lockdow… 1 minute ago

ElenaMH_MyBlue

ElenaMH RT @THR: J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter at Home" hub offers are puzzles, videos, quizzes, helpful articles and more, all aiming to entertain… 3 minutes ago

cbcbooks

CBC Books "The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children's lives as normal and happy as possible while we're all… https://t.co/2Qckpv27jR 3 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Expelliarmus boredom! JK Rowling launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ hub for kids in lockdown https://t.co/y1Y7MB4MLt 5 minutes ago

MSNvideo

MSN Video J.K. Rowling launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ https://t.co/oITdJeH21u https://t.co/2nri5gMaYc 5 minutes ago

wave105radio

Wave 105 📚🧙‍♂️ J. K. Rowling launches Harry Potter at Home to keep kids entertained ✨ https://t.co/mKcc6IQu3H https://t.co/2kq7ZgJFo6 6 minutes ago

taurinflorian2

taurinflorian RT @DEADLINE: J.K. Rowling Launches ‘Harry Potter At Home’ Online Hub For Kids, Families & Fans https://t.co/ohPiDeBq5W https://t.co/eWU5yc… 7 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia J.K. Rowling Launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ Digital Hub https://t.co/y3aeY6nEMI 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.