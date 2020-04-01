Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bhad Bhabie Refuses To Leave Thirst Trap Alone + Shares Another Bikini Pool Pic

Bhad Bhabie Refuses To Leave Thirst Trap Alone + Shares Another Bikini Pool Pic

SOHH Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Bhad Bhabie Refuses To Leave Thirst Trap Alone + Shares Another Bikini Pool PicRap rookie Bhad Bhabie looks like she’s spending more time outdoors than indoors during the nationwide quarantine. The hip-hop newcomer has shared a new pic of herself enjoying some Vitamin D by a pool. Big Facts On Wednesday, Bhad went to Instagram and didn’t hold back making a WCW pitch. Bhabie shared a pic of […]

The post Bhad Bhabie Refuses To Leave Thirst Trap Alone + Shares Another Bikini Pool Pic appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Bhad Bhabie slams Billie Eilish for not answering her DMs

Bhad Bhabie slams Billie Eilish for not answering her DMs 01:05

 Bhad Bhabie has slammed Billie Eilish for not responding to her messages on Instagram and admitted she does't know if they are still friends.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.