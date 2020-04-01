Global  

Justin Bieber's Entire 2020 Tour Postponed Due to Global Health Crisis

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The current health crisis has forced Justin Bieber to postpone all of his 2020 dates for The Changes Tour. “In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour. While Justin — along [...]
News video: Justin Bieber postpones Changes tour

Justin Bieber postpones Changes tour 00:46

 Justin Bieber has postponed his 'Changes Tour' - which was due to be his first in almost three years - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

