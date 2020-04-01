Entertainment News: On Durga Ashtami, Kapil Sharma shares adorable pics of daughter Anayra from her first Kanjak puja Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Anayra can be seen in a pink and yellow pretty-looking lehenga choli with colourful bangles and a cutesy headband. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this