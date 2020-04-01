Amid his coronavirus diagnosis and resulting quarantine, Chris Cuomo's colleagues are missing him and rooting for him. On Tuesday, the 49-year-old CNN anchor announced publicly that...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Stuff Entertainment CNN's Don Lemon tears up over friend Chris Cuomo's coronavirus diagnosis https://t.co/GhBvrsTyaT 51 minutes ago Ken McLean Don Lemon Tears Up Over Friend Chris Cuomo With Coronavirus https://t.co/DvjPpxOHV8 via @enews 4 hours ago Bea RT @enews: CNN's Don Lemon Tears Up Over Friend Chris Cuomo's Coronavirus Diagnosis https://t.co/jaqqjWHUbJ 5 hours ago Acceso Total Arizona CNN's Don Lemon Tears Up Over Friend Chris Cuomo's Coronavirus Diagnosis https://t.co/OElkVFEZxl https://t.co/Zm0o3NvaYa 5 hours ago E! News CNN's Don Lemon Tears Up Over Friend Chris Cuomo's Coronavirus Diagnosis https://t.co/jaqqjWHUbJ 5 hours ago jennifer gomez CNN's Don Lemon Tears Up Over Friend Chris Cuomo's Coronavirus Diagnosis https://t.co/z7zD1GdAy7 https://t.co/wT2D1PCkxb 5 hours ago David Kisamfu CNN's Don Lemon Tears Up Over Friend Chris Cuomo's Coronavirus Diagnosis https://t.co/0UxBhZZ7zf 5 hours ago Matthew Gallelli RT @ItaloCinema2day: Don Lemon crying real tears over his friend @ChrisCuomo is why I only watch CNN, especially during prime time.. the be… 13 hours ago