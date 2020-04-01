Global  

Prince Charles Makes First Statement Since His Diagnosis - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Prince Charles is feeling better. The 71-year-old royal and son of Queen Elizabeth, who tested positive amid the pandemic, updated the public about his health in a video message on Wednesday (April 1). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Charles “Luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side [...]
News video: Prince Charles opens up about coronavirus

Prince Charles opens up about coronavirus 00:38

 Prince Charles has opened up about the coronavirus pandemic in a video supporting 'Age UK'.

