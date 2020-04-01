Prince Charles is feeling better. The 71-year-old royal and son of Queen Elizabeth, who tested positive amid the pandemic, updated the public about his health in a video message on Wednesday (April 1). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Charles “Luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this liverpoolnews2019 Prince Charles Makes First Statement Since His Diagnosis - Watch! (Video) https://t.co/bz1MSd0WZi 23 minutes ago RituSrk3 RT @pinkvilla: Prince Charles makes his FIRST appearance since Covid 19 diagnosis: This is a strange, frustrating experience #PrinceCharles… 48 minutes ago matthew fisher f1 RT @SkyNews: Prince Charles delivers message of hope to nation during #coronavirus crisis, praising 'remarkable NHS' https://t.co/PSBTgmt68H 59 minutes ago boomer55 RT @itvnews: Prince Charles makes first appearance since coming out of self-isolation in video message supporting Age UK https://t.co/I8j4q… 1 hour ago Carolyne Price @davieboy1963 You are confusing ‘at Clarence House’ with @ClarenceHouse - the twitter feed that was used to put o… https://t.co/ddr5fAImQd 1 hour ago paul martin WE CANT HELP THINKING WHY ARE SO MANY PEOPLE SO CLOSE TOGETHER IN MULTIPLE SHOTS WHEN THE PUBLIC ARE ASKED TO SEGRE… https://t.co/Or6rLjQPmW 1 hour ago leon Cullen RT @SkyRhiannon: Coronavirus: Prince Charles praises NHS in first appearance since COVID-19 diagnosis https://t.co/HJXPqFVtfE 1 hour ago JustJared.com Prince Charles speaks out for the first time since being diagnosed with #coronavirus - watch: https://t.co/D59MHIVl6E 1 hour ago