J.K. Rowling launches 'Harry Potter At Home' for families housebound by coronavirus

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
J.K. Rowling has launched an online initiative, Harry Potter At Home, which features quizzes, games and other activities.
News video: JK Rowling Makes ‘Harry Potter’ Book and Other Resources Free for April

JK Rowling Makes ‘Harry Potter’ Book and Other Resources Free for April 01:18

 “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling has created a resource for kids at home during the coronavirus pandemic that includes a free book! Buzz60’s TC Newman has the magical details.

JodieMacInnis

Jodie MacInnis RT @cbcbooks: "The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children's lives as normal and happy as possible while we're all on lockdow… 1 minute ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 J.K. Rowling Launches ‘Harry Potter at Home’ Digital Hub https://t.co/Owe0DEc2g3 via @variety 6 minutes ago

kathyjcrouch

Kat Crouch Expelliarmus boredom! JK Rowling launches 'Harry Potter at Home' hub for kids in lockdown. Yay!! 🥰😍🥰😍🥰😍 https://t.co/HfpSfwxjap 7 minutes ago

HalieNat1

Lalie RT @DailyMailCeleb: JK Rowling launches online learning hub to bring a dose of 'magic' to coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/nMfiwk5PTA 8 minutes ago

hippogriff219

12th Dog Lover RT @SnitchSeeker: J.K. Rowling launches "Harry Potter At Home" online hub with games, books https://t.co/g5To2JAa5j https://t.co/RFnxbKjWNA 10 minutes ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News J.K. Rowling launches 'Harry Potter At Home' for families housebound by coronavirus Source: Fox News https://t.co/Lk00yaK9Pz 12 minutes ago

mpbrow

Marie Brown RT @CBCEnt: J.K. Rowling launches Harry Potter At Home for housebound kids and families https://t.co/12ykxWcLb6 https://t.co/4hrnPi7cdZ 16 minutes ago

LRCatJTHS

LRC Harry Potter At Home Launches in Response to Covid-19 Emergency - J.K. Rowling https://t.co/mcj3Sw5d1f 16 minutes ago

