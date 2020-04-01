Taylor Swift Helps Keep Small Nashville Record Store Afloat During Crisis Closure!

Global  

Taylor Swift is helping out a small business and its workers amid the current health crisis. The 30-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer has supplied retailer Grimey’s New & Preloved Music, an independent record store in her hometown of Nashville, with a generous contribution to help out their employees during the shop’s pandemic closure. The owners have confirmed [...]
 Taylor Swift has offered "direct relief" for an independent record store in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, after it was left struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

