Don Lemon Breaks Down Talking About Chris Cuomo's Diagnosis

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Don Lemon broke down live on the air during his CNN show when talking about another anchor at the network, Chris Cuomo, who was diagnosed as one of the New Yorkers fighting against the global health pandemic. At the end of a segment, CNN analyst Bianna Golodryga told Don, “You try to be stoic and [...]
