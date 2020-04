Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Colton Underwood just gave an explosive new interview where he accused Bachelor producers of manipulating him, and compromising his relationship with Cassie Randolph. “There were lines crossed in my relationship with Cassie that I found out about after the show…There were things that they said and did that compromised my relationship with her. Now, it [...] 👓 View full article