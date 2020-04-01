Global  

Coronavirus Florida Update: Gov. Ron DeSantis To Issue Statewide Stay-At-Home Order

cbs4.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reversing course and will issue a new Executive Order mandating the entire state of Florida to stay home to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
News video: Gov. DeSantis Holds Press Conference At Hard Rock Stadium Coronavirus Testing Site To Promote 'Safer At Home' Message

Gov. DeSantis Holds Press Conference At Hard Rock Stadium Coronavirus Testing Site To Promote 'Safer At Home' Message 03:02

 CBS4's Jessica Vallejo reports the governor was joined by the mayors of Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach.

