Demi Lovato Says Selena Quintanilla-Pérez Taught Her It's Okay To Do This As a Pop Star

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Demi Lovato celebrated the legacy of Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez on the anniversary of her passing on Tuesday (March 31). The 27-year-old entertainer wore a t-shirt with Selena on it and took to Instagram to share a specific thing she learned about being a pop star. “This scene taught me at a young age, it’s [...]
