Nipsey Hussle's Ex Called Out Over 'Disturbing' Video of Daughter Emani Being Left Outside Alone

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
In a video which has circulated online, Tanisha Foster allegedly tells her 11-year-old daughter to stay outside while she's cleaning up the house on the one-year anniversary of the 'Higher' rapper's death.
