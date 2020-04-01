Global  

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Is Unconscious in Intensive Care, Possibly Due to Misdiagnosed Coronavirus

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Nick Cordero is in intensive care. The 41-year-old Tony Award-nominated Bullets Over Broadway and Waitress star, who is battling coronavirus, is in the ICU and unconscious, his wife Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (April 1). “My sweet husband needs your prayers please. Nick has been sick for awhile with what we were told [...]
