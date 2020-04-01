Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > There's a New Update On the Movie Adaptation of Broadway Musical 'Wicked'

There's a New Update On the Movie Adaptation of Broadway Musical 'Wicked'

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The Wicked movie has been pushed back once again, this time due to the global health crisis – Just Jared This social distancing love story is a must watch – So cute!! – TooFab Empire‘s final season will sadly be cut short, thanks to pandemic – Just Jared Bryce Dallas Howard showed off a brand [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VelvetRPresley

Matt Armstrong: Fart Lawyer Update: having thought about it I did not like this movie even though it was well made and there were many very tou… https://t.co/RncHTDZCwg 15 minutes ago

robert_ostrom

Robert Ostrom @SmithBeeLab I’ve not only watched a horror movie because of this recommendation, but I watched the one WITHOUT Nic… https://t.co/hfgjq891LO 2 hours ago

GarethJames316

GarethArsenal @primevideouk hey I purchased impractical jokers movie, there is no movie artwork showing for this one can you please update this... 5 hours ago

priscilatosate

Priscila There's a New Update On the Movie Adaptation of Broadway Musical 'Wicked' https://t.co/98tmWsYwjg via @JustJaredJr 5 hours ago

PacmanAndRobin

Glenn @DisneyPlusUK @AskPS_UK Is there any chance that the Disney Plus app on PS4 is going to get an update? Every movie… https://t.co/M7jve8HRTU 9 hours ago

PearsonFowler

Pearson Phowler RT @JayPhilips1075: Coming up: @collyntaylor will update the @GamecockCentral USC athletes bracket challenge (there have been some upsets!)… 14 hours ago

JayPhilips1075

Jay Philips Coming up: @collyntaylor will update the @GamecockCentral USC athletes bracket challenge (there have been some upse… https://t.co/0XR6MH8fm9 14 hours ago

Evomodum

Andy Spence | AceBackspace Heathers is a great movie but I'm honestly perplexed why people keep trying to do some modern update. That's one th… https://t.co/CtXgwXjiYG 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.