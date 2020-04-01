What Dan Levy Had to Shut Down While Making Schitt's Creek Finale Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

As production on Schitt's Creek started winding down, series star and co-creator Dan Levy had to put his foot down and stop a certain behavior. "There was a point where I had to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Celebrity Fandom



“Schitt’s Creek” has become a favourite among celebrities and fans around the world, and the fandom its created is something that has surprised its creators Eugene and Dan Levy. ET Canada breaks.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:54 Published on February 19, 2020

Tweets about this