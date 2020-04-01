Global  

Leighton Meester Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Adam Brody

E! Online Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Congratulations to Leighton Meester and Adam Brody! The Gossip Girl star and The O.C. alum are expecting their second child together. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Leighton...
