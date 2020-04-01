Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Save Me Too review: Lennie James is electrifying in this clever, gripping thriller

Save Me Too review: Lennie James is electrifying in this clever, gripping thriller

Independent Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The second series of this brilliant Sky drama, which sees Lesley Manville join the cast, delivers more creeping anxiety
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

petera1872

Peter Adam RT @FionaSturges: In today's @Independent, I reviewed #SaveMeToo, which, in its second series, is still one of the best thrillers of recent… 8 hours ago

worldprods

World Productions RT @ksampsonwriter: Agree entirely ⁩ ⁦@RealLennieJames⁩ is perhaps THE greatest talent working in UK telly today. New series Save Me Too i… 2 days ago

ksampsonwriter

Kevin Sampson Agree entirely ⁩ ⁦@RealLennieJames⁩ is perhaps THE greatest talent working in UK telly today. New series Save Me T… https://t.co/xYVxHy7S3d 3 days ago

SteveBrookesMBE

Steve Brookes MBE RT @Jessica3857: Save Me Too, review: all hail the yellow puffer jacket – Lennie James's brilliant drama is back https://t.co/bLRVo3f7Y7 3 days ago

JOHNBYRNE32

John Byrne RT @ruhawksley: Such a joy when you get to review properly great television https://t.co/MALkrmSFRL 3 days ago

Karashgould

Carol Gould 'The second series of this brilliant Sky drama, which sees Lesley Manville join the cast, delivers more creeping an… https://t.co/rz4SqUtwnf 4 days ago

DarkMattersProj

Dark Matters RT @CinemaInNoir: Lennie James is electrifying in the clever, gripping Save Me Too – review https://t.co/j8bCVNAtLe 4 days ago

CinemaInNoir

Cinema In Noir Lennie James is electrifying in the clever, gripping Save Me Too – review https://t.co/j8bCVNAtLe 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.