Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Leighton Meester Expecting Second Child With Husband Adam Brody

Leighton Meester Expecting Second Child With Husband Adam Brody

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Congrats are in order for Leighton Meester and Adam Brody – they’re expecting their second child! Daily Mail (via Us Weekly) shared photos of the couple taking a walk around their neighborhood, and Leighton is showing off her growing baby bump under black overalls. Leighton and Adam are parents to four-year-old daughter, Arlo. Back in [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.