Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Dead at 52 From Coronavirus

Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Dead at 52 From Coronavirus

E! Online Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The music community is mourning the loss of a talented musician and songwriter. Fountains of Wayne member Adam Schlesinger passed away Wednesday morning as a result of Coronavirus...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

n69n

Bake The Hall In The Candle Of Her Brain RT @GabrielJR: Adam Schlesinger wrote your favorite music. Even after Fountains of Wayne broke up. He wrote the songs from “That Thing You… 2 seconds ago

MissxChristy

Miss Christy RT @ThePerezHilton: Just 10 years older than me!! FUCK!!! These next few weeks are going to be such a stain on the history of the United St… 2 seconds ago

camilomgn

Camilo Gómez Adam Schleslinger RIP. People may remember Fountain's of Wayne for their hit "Stacy's Mom" in 2003 but both before… https://t.co/40SCfnACSA 6 seconds ago

nsealyyy

Is It Okay If I Call You My Quaranbae? RT @TMZ: UPDATE: 'Stacy's Mom' Singer Adam Schlesinger Dies from Coronavirus. R.I.P. https://t.co/0qhJFCAoWq 6 seconds ago

yochiai91

落合陽 RT @pitchfork: Adam Schlesinger, the Fountains of Wayne songwriter who was recently hospitalized for COVID-19, has died https://t.co/kSIq4P… 7 seconds ago

n69n

Bake The Hall In The Candle Of Her Brain RT @GabrielJR: A few years ago, @consequence gave me the chance to interview Adam Schlesinger myself. I talked to him about what I saw was… 9 seconds ago

Sykesmom

Alison Rogers RT @HuffPost: BREAKING: Adam Schlesinger has died from the coronavirus at age 52. He was best known for co-founding the band Fountains of W… 10 seconds ago

sami59

Sam Iwen RT @jaketapper: “Adam Schlesinger, a singer-songwriter for the bands Fountains of Wayne and Ivy who had an award-winning second career writ… 11 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.