Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sandra Lee Addresses Speculation That Ex Andrew Cuomo Has His Nipples Pierced

Sandra Lee Addresses Speculation That Ex Andrew Cuomo Has His Nipples Pierced

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Sandra Lee is putting an end to the speculation surrounding her ex. The 53-year-old TV chef took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (April 1) to seemingly call out speculation that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has his nipples pierced. “Good morning everybody, I hope you have a great day,” Sandra says. “I just want [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

justxleee

alesha ✌🏼 RT @JustJared: Andrew Cuomo's ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is telling everyone to stop speculating about his nipples: https://t.co/cPBx5pBJw7 5 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Andrew Cuomo's ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is telling everyone to stop speculating about his nipples: https://t.co/cPBx5pBJw7 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.