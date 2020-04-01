Lindsay Lohan Announces Comeback Single 'Back to Me' - Listen to a Snippet!
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () Lindsay Lohan is really returning to music! The 33-year-old singer and actress released a snippet of her new single, “Back to Me,” on Wednesday (April 1), confirming that the song will be released on Friday (April 3). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Lohan “The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting [...]
Lindsay Lohan Announces She's 'Back' With Cryptic Teaser The 30-second teaser was posted to her social network accounts. The bizarre clip had fans guessing how she was returning to the spotlight. A link on her accounts directed people to "pre-save" her brand new single. Details about the track,...