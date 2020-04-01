Global  

Lindsay Lohan Announces Comeback Single 'Back to Me' - Listen to a Snippet!

Wednesday, 1 April 2020
Lindsay Lohan is really returning to music! The 33-year-old singer and actress released a snippet of her new single, “Back to Me,” on Wednesday (April 1), confirming that the song will be released on Friday (April 3). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Lohan “The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting [...]
