Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Adam Schlesinger death: Fountains of Wayne co-founder dies of coronavirus aged 52

Adam Schlesinger death: Fountains of Wayne co-founder dies of coronavirus aged 52

Independent Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Adam Schlesinger has died of coronavirus at the age of 52.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Adam Schlesinger has died

Adam Schlesinger has died 01:01

 Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger has died after contracting coronavirus, just days after it was confirmed he was on a ventilator in hospital.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his work with Fountains of Wayne, has died after contracting th… https://t.co/QNp3t3lq7P 40 seconds ago

nyetjgoldblum

ds Bummed by Adam Schlesinger's death. Many a roadtrip involved me forcing my then toddlers to jam out to Fountains of… https://t.co/kexZClRnV9 3 minutes ago

rruizayala

Gobernador AutoProclamado RT @chicagotribune: Musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his work with Fountains of Wayne, has died after contracting the co… 3 minutes ago

chicagotribune

Chicago Tribune Musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his work with Fountains of Wayne, has died after contracting th… https://t.co/eEtWyd7Dy2 7 minutes ago

doree

Doree Shafrir Adam Schlesinger’s death is hitting me hard, not just bc Fountains of Wayne was a huge part of the soundtrack of my… https://t.co/IYV3wq2A2y 9 minutes ago

pard0nmyfr3nch

Nemesis RT @Independent: Musician Adam Schlesinger dies of coronavirus https://t.co/6T2TGgKyTd 9 minutes ago

lawdood

J-San 👨‍🏫 Really bummed about the death of Adam Schlesinger. Fountains of Wayne was one of my favorite bands of the 2000's. E… https://t.co/C0ZKSuYkXL 11 minutes ago

PhilipGaliardo

Philip Galiardo RT @njdotcom: Celebrities and fans remember Adam Schlesinger from Fountains of Wayne after his death from coronavirus https://t.co/GCvKNRkw… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.