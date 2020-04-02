Christina Milian Slips Into Some Savage x Fenty Lingerie + Puts On A Show From Her Crib



Recent related videos from verified sources Rihanna's Savage X Fenty accused of deceptive marketing



The lingerie line has been flagged by non-profit Transparency in Advertising for misleading customers to sign up for a subscription service. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on February 14, 2020 Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Accused of Deceptive Marketing



Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Accused of Deceptive Marketing The lingerie line has been flagged by non-profit Transparency in Advertising for misleading customers to sign up for a subscription service... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06 Published on February 13, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Normani Warms Up Everyone’s Quarantine Week With New Savage x Fenty Lingerie Pics R&B singer Normani is making it a hot spring. The popular crooner has come through this week with a batch of new modeling pics. Big Facts The Southern...

SOHH 1 week ago



India Love Flexes Savage x Fenty Fashion Goals In New Bedroom Lingerie Pics: “My Type A Savage Challenge” Vixen India Love is the latest celebrity to show love to Savage x Fenty. The hip-hop model has lit up social media with a batch of pics flexing in the steamy...

SOHH 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this