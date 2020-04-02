Global  

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Pleads With Chris Cuomo to Leave Show While He Battles Coronavirus: ‘I Know You’re a Warrior’ But Take a Day Off

Mediaite Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
CNN Chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta plead with CNN primetime host Chris Cuomo Wednesday night, urging the host to take a day off after testing positive for the coronavirus.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Discusses Brother's Diagnosis

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Discusses Brother's Diagnosis 00:49

 Gov. Andrew Cuom's brother and CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo, is also working from home after contracting the coronavirus.

