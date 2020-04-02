Dr. Sanjay Gupta Pleads With Chris Cuomo to Leave Show While He Battles Coronavirus: ‘I Know You’re a Warrior’ But Take a Day Off

CNN Chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta plead with CNN primetime host Chris Cuomo Wednesday night, urging the host to take a day off after testing positive for the coronavirus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Leoni Divna RT @Mediaite: Dr. Sanjay Gupta Pleads With Chris Cuomo to Leave Show While He Battles Coronavirus: 'I Know You're a Warrior' But Take a Day… 40 minutes ago Mediaite Dr. Sanjay Gupta Pleads With Chris Cuomo to Leave Show While He Battles Coronavirus: 'I Know You're a Warrior' But… https://t.co/uggBKcA1JH 1 hour ago