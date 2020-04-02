Global  

George Takei's Olympic Torchbearer News Was an April Fool's Prank!

Just Jared Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
George Takei made headlines earlier today with the news that he was set to be the final torch bearer for the upcoming 2021 Olympic Games. Turns out though that it was all an April Fool’s prank! “This will be such a unique moment, before the eyes of a billion people, lighting the torch as a [...]
