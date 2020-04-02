Global  

White Tiger Was Sent Home From 'Masked Singer' - See Who Was Under the Mask!

Just Jared Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The Top 9 contestants in The Masked Singer have battled it out on stage been revealed! Just last week, we saw that the T-Rex was the last contestant to get eliminated before the Super 9 were revealed and they all brought it. Are you confident in your guesses for The Astronaut, The Night Angel, The [...]
The Masked Singer Unmasks the White Tiger

Another singer has been unmasked. The Masked Singer just said goodbye to the White Tiger and hello to Rob Gronkowski, the former Patriots tight end who just...
E! Online

Rob Gronkowski revealed as performer on FOX's The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski revealed as performer on FOX's The Masked SingerWrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski was revealed as the performer under The White Tiger mask on FOX's singing competition series The Masked Singer. 
FOX Sports

