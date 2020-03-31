Ajay Devgn donates Rs 15 lakh to FWICE to help daily wage workers during coronavirus lockdown

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published Thousands of stranded migrant workers in India queue outside bus station waiting to go back to their hometowns 01:19 Thousands of migrant workers were seen waiting in queues at a bus station hoping to find their way back home because of the coronavirus outbreak in northern India. The incident took place at Jaipur Sindhi bus stand, Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 28. The video shows a large number of daily wage...