Dolly Parton Supports Research for Coronavirus Cure With $1 Million Donation

AceShowbiz Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Pledging the sum to medics at Nashville, Tennessee's private research school Vanderbilt University, the 'Jolene' hitmaker urges others who are financially secure to consider doing the same.
News video: Dolly Parton donates $1 million to coronavirus cure research

Dolly Parton donates $1 million to coronavirus cure research 00:36

 Dolly Parton is continuing her efforts to aid in the coronavirus crisis by donating $1 million dollars to help researchers find a cure for COVID-19.

