Veteran actor Dilip Kumar pens poem, urges people to stay indoors Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar has been meticulously doing his bit on social media to inform and educate his fans about the COVID-19 outbreak. The actor on Wednesday shared a four-lines poem on Twitter and urged his followers to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.







I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this India.com #DilipKumar shares a four-lines poem urging his fans to stay home to prevent the spread of #coronavirus. https://t.co/xN1V7n5Xml 1 hour ago Khagaraj Veteran actor Dilip Kumar pens poem, urges people to stay indoors | Hindi Movie News - Times of India | The Times o… https://t.co/ghQoLm5aon 2 hours ago Manish Kumar Dilip Kumar urges people to stay indoors https://t.co/qrVPurGECx Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/XZqSvt9R2X 2 hours ago 🇮🇳 Tweetnational 🇮🇳 Why is Dilip Kumar looking like Dharmendar?? Veteran actor Dilip Kumar pens poem, urges people to stay indoors. https://t.co/H2vA0z1HPv 2 hours ago Shreya ❤️ Veteran actor Dilip Kumar pens poem, urges people to stay indoors | Hindi Movie News https://t.co/FshfkGkir0 3 hours ago Gurjit Singh Dilip Kumar. First movie was Jwar Bhata in 1944 My favourite 5 films of this great actor are: Andaz, Azaad, Naya da… https://t.co/W6N5QWliMJ 14 hours ago Devdiscourse Veteran actor Dilip Kumar pens poem, urges people to stay indoors https://t.co/08DMcjWCVd 14 hours ago nirvachanguru Veteran actor Dilip Kumar pens poem, urges people to stay indoors | Poll Strategies | Management | Digital Bharat -… https://t.co/2tKA5NCqdB 14 hours ago