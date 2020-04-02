Global  

Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Passes Away Due To Coronavirus Complications at 85

Just Jared Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Ellis Marsalis has sadly passed away at age 85 due to complications from coronavirus. Variety confirmed the news with one of Ellis‘ sons, Branford. “My dad was a giant of a musician and teacher, but an even greater father. He poured everything he had into making us the best of what we could be. And [...]
News video: Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Dies From Coronavirus Complications 00:28

 Ellis Marsalis, the jazz pianist and patriarch of a musical family, has died.

