Adam Schlesinger passes away of COVID-19

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Songwriter Adam Schlesinger, best known for co-founding Fountains of Wayne, has died after being diagnosed with Coronavirus. Adam, who was 52, was hospitalized recently and he is was in critical condition.
 Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger has died after contracting coronavirus, just days after it was confirmed he was on a ventilator in hospital.

