Mayor Eric Garcetti Advises LA Residents To Wear Masks Outside

Just Jared Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Mayor Eric Garcetti is urging residents of Los Angeles is wear masks if they choose to go outside for essential errands. The City of Angels mayor made the announcement on Wednesday (April 1), via the LA Times. The Mayor had been waiting on advice from the CDC about wearing masks, but decided to push ahead [...]
Credit: KTLA - Published < > Embed
News video: Garcetti Urges LA to Wear Homemade Masks, Says City Will Prosecute Non-Essential Businesses That Stay Open

Garcetti Urges LA to Wear Homemade Masks, Says City Will Prosecute Non-Essential Businesses That Stay Open 02:01

 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged Angelenos to make their own face masks to wear in public on Wednesday, after Gov. Gavin Newsom and county health officials stopped short of issuing similar guidance.

souljahsingh

SouljahSingh RT @BreitbartNews: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti advised residents to wear masks in public as part of the effort to slow the spread of th… 57 minutes ago

USSANews

Constitutional Nobody Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Advises Residents to Wear Masks in Public https://t.co/WGXhSFD0NR 14 hours ago

zypherdeals

Zypher Deals Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Advises Residents to Wear Masks in Public https://t.co/DRFoOCv58F https://t.co/9Q1bptf8AO 14 hours ago

ZamrzlaMike

mike zamrzla RT @mgrant76308: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti advised residents to wear masks in public as part of the effort to slow the spread of the… 19 hours ago

DesignerDeb3

Debbie RT @RealWayneRoot: PS I’m guessing this idea will lead to massive jump in crime. Criminals will now be hidden by masks in crowd. Car-jackin… 21 hours ago

