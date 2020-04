Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Chris Cuomo is detailing his coronavirus battle. While broadcasting from his basement as he self-quarantines at home, the 49-year-old CNN anchor said he was shaking so severely that he ended up chipping a tooth. “I’ve never had anything like it,” Chris said on-air on Wednesday (April 1) as he detailed his symptoms from the night [...] 👓 View full article