Branford Marsalis Pays Tribute to His Late Father, Ellis Marsalis Jr. Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Saxophonist Branford Marsalis paid tribute to his father, Ellis Marsalis Jr., who died April 1. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Karen66VOTEBLUE2020 Rest in music heaven 🙏🏾🎶 https://t.co/5DIHcUCPCf 36 minutes ago Jan Jansen Music Branford Marsalis Pays Tribute to His Late Father, Ellis Marsalis Jr. https://t.co/nmvn9JnlTM #billboard #musicnews… https://t.co/67H8kp8OOo 37 minutes ago