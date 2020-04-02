Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Here's Everything That Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Sang on 'Garth & Trisha Live!'

Here's Everything That Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Sang on 'Garth & Trisha Live!'

Just Jared Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood put on such an amazing show for their special event, Garth & Trisha Live!, which aired on CBS tonight. The longtime married country stars were flooded with song requests from fans on social media. During the program, Garth and Trisha also pledged $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. “In regular-bad [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com .@garthbrooks & @trishayearwood performed an encore of their "Shallow" cover tonight on #GarthAndTrishaLIVE See t… https://t.co/rYU40HtRFB 1 hour ago

garth_tab

Tab Garth RT @mitchellvii: 55,000 flu deaths put no strain on our hospitals, but with 1500 COVID-19 deaths, we are running out of everything, creatin… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.