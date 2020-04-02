Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Coronavirus effect: Janhvi Kapoor and baby sister Khushi cuddle up during lockdown

Coronavirus effect: Janhvi Kapoor and baby sister Khushi cuddle up during lockdown

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus effect: Janhvi Kapoor and baby sister Khushi cuddle up during lockdownNow that Khushi Kapoor is back from the US to be with her family amid the coronavirus lockdown, it seems like elder sister Janhvi can't handle the joy of reuniting with her baby sister. Janhvi Kapoor frequently shared photos of herself with Khushi even before, and those pictures too were full of love and affection for her...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Lockdown Diaries: Janhvi Kapoor spends time with sister Khushi

Lockdown Diaries: Janhvi Kapoor spends time with sister Khushi 00:40

 Amid the coronavirus Lockdown, Bollywood celebs are staying indoors and spending time with their family members.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.