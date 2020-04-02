Global  

Nafisa Ali's niece recovers from Covid-19

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
With lockdown in the country, Bollywood celebrities have retreated to their residences observing self-isolation. Veteran actress Nafisa Ali is in Goa and she has narrated the tough times she is facing amidst this lockdown. Speaking to a news portal, Nafisa Ali stated that they don’t have access to basic food and medicines. She also revealed that her niece Diya Naidu has been tested positive for Covid-19 in Bangalore. Nafisa Ali’S niece reportedly returned from Switzerland and after being hospitalized, she has recovered now.
