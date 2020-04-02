The Bafta Games Awards will be the first major awards to take place during social distancing rules.

You Might Like

Tweets about this nancy neff Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown https://t.co/CewvDMLJRx 8 minutes ago GraballNews Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown https://t.co/APvNxyKDjG https://t.co/V9G59z8n5X 28 minutes ago Violeta Rosioru Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown https://t.co/PMf8z6HtEk 41 minutes ago JOPPLE -考える時間を短くする- Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown https://t.co/1fxLcWO6vH https://t.co/12bbLfszKx 44 minutes ago Monkey Viral #Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/JNRRaHLtB6 https://t.co/8peE0jewIQ 53 minutes ago Ray Knight Casting Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown https://t.co/NpEOr1xj8r 1 hour ago Helen Sydney BBC News - Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown https://t.co/zHQR6dy6co 1 hour ago Rudy AZ Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown https://t.co/asVe2Q2paN 1 hour ago