Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown

Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown

BBC News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The Bafta Games Awards will be the first major awards to take place during social distancing rules.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nancyneff2

nancy neff Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown https://t.co/CewvDMLJRx 8 minutes ago

graballnew

GraballNews Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown https://t.co/APvNxyKDjG https://t.co/V9G59z8n5X 28 minutes ago

rosioruvioleta

Violeta Rosioru Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown https://t.co/PMf8z6HtEk 41 minutes ago

JOPPLE9

JOPPLE -考える時間を短くする- Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown https://t.co/1fxLcWO6vH https://t.co/12bbLfszKx 44 minutes ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/JNRRaHLtB6 https://t.co/8peE0jewIQ 53 minutes ago

RKCasting

Ray Knight Casting Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown https://t.co/NpEOr1xj8r 1 hour ago

Sydney2Helen

Helen Sydney BBC News - Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown https://t.co/zHQR6dy6co 1 hour ago

rudyaz53

Rudy AZ Bafta Games Awards: How to host a ceremony in lockdown https://t.co/asVe2Q2paN 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.