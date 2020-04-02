Global  

Coronavirus scare: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran updates fans about being stuck in Jordan amid lockdown

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Vaasthavam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran had been shooting for his upcoming film, Aadujeevitham, in the Jordan desert when things got out of control due to the coronavirus outbreak. The shoot of the film was stopped and the actor, along with his team of 58, was put under lockdown in Jordan.

Sukumaran has been posting updates...
