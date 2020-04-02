Melanie Griffith Wears Fingerless Gloves for Walk in Beverly Hills

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Melanie Griffith is getting in a little exercise! The 62-year-old Working Girl actress enjoyed some fresh air while going on a walk around her neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon (March 31) in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Melanie Griffith Melanie kept things sporty in black, biker shorts paired with a white [...] 👓 View full article

