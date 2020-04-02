Sandeepa Dhar revisits the '60s in black-and-white video

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Actress Sandeepa Dhar went down the memory lane and revisited the 1960s era on social media.



Sandeepa on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared a black-and-white video clip of herself with the song "Abhi na jao chhod kar" playing in the background.





View this post on Instagram



Music is the closest... 👓 View full article

