K-Pop Star Jaejoong's April Fool's Prank Backfired Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

He lied about contracting coronavirus...



K-Pop star *Jaejoong* pulled off a distasteful April Fool's prank yesterday (April 1st).



The South Korean star decided to do a Covid-19 fixated joke on his Instagram, claiming to have contracted the virus.



In the post, he said he caught coronavirus after "ignoring" government warnings and "living carelessly".



Fans were obviously devastated on his behalf, with coronavirus killing more than 30,000 people across the globe.



In a follow up tweet Jaejoong said he was only joking - a move that outraged his fanbase.



Immediately backtracking, he wrote that he wanted to "sincerely apologise" for his offensive post, saying: "It's not right - I know that..."



"I just wanted to deliver a message that we should all be aware of the risk to minimise the number of victims," he continued. "I'm so scared that there might come the second, the third corona-panics caused by outdoor activities and contact in closed spaces."



Here's the apology.





View this post on Instagram





A post shared by J_JUN 김재중 ジェジュン (@jj_1986_jj) on



Apr 1, 2020 at 4:41am PDT





