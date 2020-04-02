Global  

Singer Adam Schlesinger dies of COVID-19; Tom Hanks pays tribute

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Award-winning singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger, best known for his work with rock band Fountains Of Wayne, is reported to have died after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. He was 52.

The "Stacy's Mom" singer was hospitalised after contracting COVID-19 in February, a fan suggested he had been placed in a medically-induced...
