Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > I want Badshah to visit me and help me: 'Boroloker Biti Lo' creator Ratan Kahar on 'Genda Phool' plagiarism row

I want Badshah to visit me and help me: 'Boroloker Biti Lo' creator Ratan Kahar on 'Genda Phool' plagiarism row

Zee News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Bengali folk artiste Ratan Kahar's name comes in the spotlight because rap superstar Badshah has used portions of the song in his new single, "Genda Phool". Soon after the song was released, social media went wild accusing Badshah of plagiarism, citing Kahar as the original's creator. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shahrukh7979

MD Shah Rukh RT @GetNewsd: I want @Its_Badshah to visit me and help me: ‘Boroloker biti lo’ creator Ratan Kahar #GendaPhool https://t.co/2ei5SSFw7h 11 minutes ago

GetNewsd

Newsd I want @Its_Badshah to visit me and help me: ‘Boroloker biti lo’ creator Ratan Kahar #GendaPhool https://t.co/2ei5SSFw7h 29 minutes ago

DailyRahnuma

The Rahnuma Daily I want Badshah to visit me and help me: 'Boroloker biti lo' creator Ratan Kahar - https://t.co/hGxc4jXMwg https://t.co/o6qwbKmqNz 44 minutes ago

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas I want Badshah to visit me and help me: 'Boroloker biti lo' creator Ratan Kahar https://t.co/p2uNdn9iuJ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.